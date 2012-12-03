TORONTO Dec 3 Sino-Forest shareholders who are part of a class-action suit have reached a C$117 million ($118 million) settlement with Ernst & Young, the collapsed forestry company's auditor, one of the lawyers representing investors told Reuters on Monday.

Dimitri Lascaris, a partner in Siskinds LLP, said the settlement is "the beginning, not the end" of the suit, which also names Sino-Forest itself, company executives, financial institutions and others. The settlement requires court approval.

Earlier Monday, the Ontario Securities Commission said Ernst & Young is facing allegations that it conducted improper audits of the China-focused forestry company, which collapsed under the weight of fraud allegations.