TORONTO, Sept 19 Major accounting firm Ernst &
Young LLP has reached a tentative settlement with Canada's
biggest securities regulator over its audits of Sino-Forest Corp
and another China-focused company, the Ontario
Securities Commission said on Friday.
The OSC will hold a hearing on Sept. 30 to decide whether to
approve the settlement related to audits of the insolvent
forestry company and clothing and footwear company Zungui Haixi
Corp, it said in a brief statement.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Ernst &
Young could not immediately be reached for comment.
The OSC plans to call Ernst & Young auditors as witnesses in
a separate hearing against former Sino-Forest executives who the
regulator alleges willfully defrauded investors. The executives
have denied the charges.
Sino-Forest had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange
and was at one point valued at more than C$6 billion ($5.47
billion). But its shares tanked and were later de-listed after a
short-seller in 2011 alleged the company had exaggerated its
assets.
In July, the OSC settled with David Horsley, Sino-Forest's
former chief financial officer. He was fined and banned from
being a public company officer or corporate director.
Zungui Haixi Corp was probed and in 2011 after Ernst & Young
flagged accounting concerns within the company.
(1 US dollar = 1.0961 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Leslie Adler)