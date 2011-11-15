* Company is not a "Ponzi scheme" as alleged - Sino-Forest
CEO
* Committee verifies cash balances, timber assets, book
values, revenues
* Committee also says can't verify company owns all its
forests
* Short seller Muddy Waters says release "has no
credibility"
* Q3 results to be released within 30 days
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Nov 15 Canada-listed
Sino-Forest Corp said an independent committee found no
evidence of fraud at the Chinese timber firm following
allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters it had exaggerated
its assets, although the committee also said it had been unable
to verify the company owned all of its forests.
"We can categorically say Sino-Forest is not the 'near total
fraud' and 'Ponzi scheme' as alleged by Muddy Waters," CEO
Judson Martin said in a statement on the interim report.
Accounting scandals swirling around several China-focused
companies listed in North America have prompted trade halts,
delistings, lawsuits and regulatory probes. Sino-Forest faces
several class-action lawsuits from investors who lost money.
Sino-Forest was the largest forestry company listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange until its shares collapsed in June after
the fraud allegations surfaced. The stock is down 80 percent and
was suspended in August pending investigations by regulators
and, last week, Canadian police.
In the latest twist to the months-long saga, research firm
Muddy Waters, founded by Carson Block, said the timing of
Sino-Forest's announcement "makes clear that the directors and
officers are responding to the criminal investigation announced
last week".
"It should be noted that all three directors who oversaw the
investigation are defendants in shareholder lawsuits, and one
resigned just prior to this release," Muddy Waters said.
"We believe this release has no credibility."
In addition, the report said the committee had been unable
to verify that Sino-Forest owned all its forests.
"BRUISED, BUT NOT BROKEN"
The scandal has forced staunch allies, including hedge fund
manager John Paulson, to abandon Sino-Forest. Paulson alone took
a $500 million loss.
In his statement, Martin, a Canadian, said the committee
verified the company's cash balances, timber assets, book values
and revenues. A final report by the committee should be
completed by the end of the year.
He later told reporters in Hong Kong that Sino-Forest had
been "bruised, but not broken" by claims that were "either
malicious or uninformed", although he acknowledged the process
had highlighted shortcomings in the business.
"I do see the PRC (China) business flourishing in the
future," he said, adding the accusations showed a fundamental
misunderstanding of how business works in China.
A senior Shanghai Stock Exchange official on Tuesday urged
companies listed in the United States to return home, saying
U.S. institutions had politicised accounting issues involving
Chinese firms.
LIMITED ACCESS
Sino-Forest said the committee was "verifying information
regarding certain of the company's relationships with its
suppliers and authorized intermediaries, and addressing other
issues". Muddy Waters had accused the owner of tree plantations
in China of fraudulently exaggerating its assets.
Deep in the 43-page report -- which cost the company $35
million -- the committee noted it couldn't verify that
Sino-Forest actually owned all its forests, and was barred from
seeing databases and discouraged from visiting some of the
forestry bureaus that hold registration documents.
John Hempton, whose Sydney-based Bronte Capital is a
prominent short-seller of Sino-Forest stock, said he "blanched"
at initial coverage of the report, but felt vindicated after
reading the committee's disclosure on those limitations.
"Every single meeting with forestry officials to confirm
documents purporting to prove ownership of forests was set up by
management," he told Reuters. "One person who management
represented as a senior forestry official was found to be an
employee of Sino-Forest -- but that didn't ring alarm bells."
Short sellers borrow stocks and then sell them in the hope
they will decline so they can buy them back later at a lower
price, pocketing the difference.
CAVEATS
Zhi Wei Feng, a Singapore-based credit analyst with Standard
Chartered, said: "The worst may be over, but ... it
(Sino-Forest) has to win back market confidence and improve
investor perception. Also, there are still caveats in the actual
report."
"This is the beginning of some very good news for us -- long
overdue," Simon Murray, chairman of commodities trader Glencore
International Plc and an independent Sino-Forest
director, told Reuters from Switzerland.
"I never doubted it, but it has been very hard work to prove
it given the sort of work involved in the forestry commission,
the farmers, the land owners, and everybody else," he said.
Others said the picture remained far from clear.
"The report will provide some comfort to investors, but it
will also confirm some of their concerns," said Paul Gillis,
professor of accounting at Peking University and a former
partner at PriceWaterhouseCooper.
"Sino-Forest is using a primitive form of the VIE structure
that has concerned investors in many other Chinese companies.
They conduct much of their business through agents," he said,
referring to the variable interest entity structure used by some
overseas-listed Chinese companies to skirt around limits on
foreign investment.
"The report admits they may be doing business illegally
through their BVI structure, but argue the rules are not clear,"
he added. BVI means a company subsidiary incorporated in the
British Virgin Islands.
"That's a pretty thin rope to hang your investment on."
Sino-Forest said it expected to publish its delayed
third-quarter results within 30 days.
Sino-Forest bonds jumped on news of the committee's
findings, with those due in 2014 rising 20 cents on the dollar
to 50/60. Its bonds have lost some 70 percent of their value
since April.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore, Rachel
Armstrong, Umesh Desai, Stephen Aldred and Nishant Kumar in Hong
Kong, and Mark Bendeich in Sydney; Writing by Ian Geoghegan,
Editing by Dean Yates and Neil Fullick)