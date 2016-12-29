SINGAPORE Dec 29 A consortium led by Sino Great Wall International has won a $2.7 billion contract to build the 133-storey Twin Trade Center in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, which will be one of the world's tallest buildings, parent Sino Great Wall Co Ltd said on Thursday.

Sino Great Wall, like many other Chinese companies, has been actively expanding overseas. Earlier this month, it won construction contracts in Malaysia and Macau worth about 373 million yuan.

It also signed contracts for projects in Indonesia, Myanmar and Congo earlier this year.

The Phnom Penh contract will come into effect once the consortium, which includes Sino Great Wall International and Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Co Ltd, finalises the funding. The project is expected to take about 60 months, Sino Great Wall said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong. Editing by Jane Merriman)