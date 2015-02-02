BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Sino AG :
* Says Q1 EBT 78 thousand euros ($88,351)(year ago 59 thousand euros)
* Says Q1 result after tax of 78 thousand euros (previous year: 59 thousand euros)
* Says Q1 consolidated net income 569 thousand euros (previous year: 534 thousand euros)
* To propose dividend of 0.22 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.