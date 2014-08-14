UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 sino AG : * Says 9M pre-tax income of 141,000 euros * Says 9M after tax income of 599,000 euros * Says 9M revenue, without tick-ts dividend, was 4.3 million euros, 6.3 percent
up * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.