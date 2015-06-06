BANGKOK, June 6 Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction PCL, Thailand's third-largest construction firm, expects no revenue growth this year due to delays in the government's infrastructure projects, a top executive said on Saturday.

However, the company hopes to receive new construction work worth 30 billion baht ($885 million) in 2015, up 20 percent on the year as the government should open bids for new rail projects in the second half, President Pakpoom Srichamni told reporters. That would help to boost revenue in future years.

"Our revenue this year should be close to about the 20 billion baht earned last year," Pakpoom said after opening the company's 800 million baht precast concrete manufacturing plant at Nonthaburi province, 60 km from Bangkok.

Sino-Thai has construction orders worth about 46 billion baht, around 20 billion of which will be booked as revenue for this year. About 60 percent of the work is on government projects and the rest is from the private sector, Pakpoom said.

The existing contracts and new ones the company receives this year will generate strong revenue growth in late 2016 to 2017, he said.

Thailand's military-backed government has delayed spending on big projects after the army seized power in May last year.

Sino-Thai was focusing on containing costs and aimed to deliver a 2015 gross profit margin at least around last year's 9-10 percent, he said.

The margin rose to 11.3 percent in the January-March quarter, the company said.

The plant, with annual capacity of more than 10,000 pieces, will help Sino-Thai to reduce shipping costs and operating expenses and boost its competitiveness, Pakpoom said.

Domestic demand for precast concrete, mostly used in mass transit projects, is expected to rise sharply over the next few years due to the government's infrastructure investments.

The government has said it aims to spend 1.9 trillion baht over the next eight years to help boost Southeast Asia's second-largest economy by expanding the transportation and mass transit system, strengthening investment, employment and tourism.

Sino-Thai, along with bigger rivals such as Ch Karnchang PCL and Italian-Thai Development PCL, are expected to benefit from the investment plans.

($1 = 33.9000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)