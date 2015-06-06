BANGKOK, June 6 Sino-Thai Engineering &
Construction PCL, Thailand's third-largest
construction firm, expects no revenue growth this year due to
delays in the government's infrastructure projects, a top
executive said on Saturday.
However, the company hopes to receive new construction work
worth 30 billion baht ($885 million) in 2015, up 20 percent on
the year as the government should open bids for new rail
projects in the second half, President Pakpoom Srichamni told
reporters. That would help to boost revenue in future years.
"Our revenue this year should be close to about the 20
billion baht earned last year," Pakpoom said after opening the
company's 800 million baht precast concrete manufacturing plant
at Nonthaburi province, 60 km from Bangkok.
Sino-Thai has construction orders worth about 46 billion
baht, around 20 billion of which will be booked as revenue for
this year. About 60 percent of the work is on government
projects and the rest is from the private sector, Pakpoom said.
The existing contracts and new ones the company receives
this year will generate strong revenue growth in late 2016 to
2017, he said.
Thailand's military-backed government has delayed spending
on big projects after the army seized power in May last year.
Sino-Thai was focusing on containing costs and aimed to
deliver a 2015 gross profit margin at least around last year's
9-10 percent, he said.
The margin rose to 11.3 percent in the January-March
quarter, the company said.
The plant, with annual capacity of more than 10,000 pieces,
will help Sino-Thai to reduce shipping costs and operating
expenses and boost its competitiveness, Pakpoom said.
Domestic demand for precast concrete, mostly used in mass
transit projects, is expected to rise sharply over the next few
years due to the government's infrastructure investments.
The government has said it aims to spend 1.9 trillion baht
over the next eight years to help boost Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy by expanding the transportation and mass
transit system, strengthening investment, employment and
tourism.
Sino-Thai, along with bigger rivals such as Ch Karnchang PCL
and Italian-Thai Development PCL, are expected
to benefit from the investment plans.
($1 = 33.9000 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)