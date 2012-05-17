HONG KONG May 17 Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd (SBP) surged 16.2 percent to their highest in five months after the maker of cardio-cerebral and hepatitis medicines posted strong growth in first-quarter profit thanks to robust demand for its products.

The stock rose to as high as HK$2.45, the highest since December 7. The shares were at HK$2.42 as at 0651 GMT on Thursday, still up 15.2 percent and outperforming a 0.18 percent gain the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

"We reiterate our buy rating on SBP in light of its robust top-line growth against a slowdown in growth for the overall China pharma industry," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

"We believe SBP's suite of premium quality drugs contributed to its gross margin improvement, despite the government's price-cutting policies and higher raw material costs," Goldman said.

Sino Biopharmaceutical, with a market value of $1.3 billion, said its turnover for the first quarter jumped nearly 60 percent year-on-year to HK$1.98 billion ($254.88 million). Net income surged 97.5 percent to HK$204 million. Gross profit margin rose to 79.6 percent from 77.4 percent in a year ago period.

The strong performance was mainly driven by robust sales growth across categories including hepatitis, cardiovascular, and antibiotics, despite stricter government restrictions on the use of antibiotics.

The company's margins, however, are expected to come under pressure going forward, analysts said.

"As management reaffirms its plan to expand its sales force and intensify research & development spending, along with the pricing pressure, we expect gross margin and net margin to trend down," Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a research note.

Chinese pharmaceutical firms are facing increasing challenges as Beijing aims to bring down medical costs through control of prices as part of its healthcare reform to provide affordable medical services for the 1.3 billion population. ($1 = 7.7683 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)