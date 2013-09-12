HONG KONG, Sept 12 Trading in shares of Chinese medicine maker Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd was suspended on Thursday, pending a statement, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

No further details were immediately available.

Officials from the company were not immediately available for comment.

The stock plunged as much as 24.9 percent to HK$4.28 on Thursday morning, their lowest since February 27. The shares were down 16.5 percent prior to the suspension.

That was compared to a 0.24 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)