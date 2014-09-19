BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Sinocare Inc
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan (32.57 million US dollar) in setting up unit to expand healthcare business

(1 US dollar = 6.1403 Chinese yuan)
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work