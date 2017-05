May 24 Sinocare Inc. :

* Says company will invest 551.3 million yuan to establish a unit based in Changsha with registered capital of 20 million yuan, with an investment firm

* Says company will hold 73.5 percent stake in the unit

* Says the unit will be act as an SPV for company's equity acquisition

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qPpzC

