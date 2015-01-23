BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Sinocare Inc
* Says signs contracts to sell blood glucose monitoring products to Tecnosuma International for Cuba and Venezuela markets
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise up to 30 percent y/y at 165.3-214.9 million yuan ($26.54-34.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yAYLtg; bit.ly/1GFZyil
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.