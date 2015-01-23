Jan 23 Sinocare Inc

* Says signs contracts to sell blood glucose monitoring products to Tecnosuma International for Cuba and Venezuela markets

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise up to 30 percent y/y at 165.3-214.9 million yuan ($26.54-34.51 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yAYLtg; bit.ly/1GFZyil

