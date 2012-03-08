(Adds background, Liu's comment on partnership)
BEIJING, March 8 Trial production will
begin in June next year at a $4.6-billion refinery being built
by China's state-run Sinochem Corp in the coastal city of
Quanzhou, the company's chief said on Thursday, slightly earlier
than planned.
The 240,000-barrel-a-day facility will be the first major
refinery owned by the group, chiefly a trader of petroleum and
chemicals with a long-standing ambition to become an integrated
energy player.
Group President Liu Deshu told Reuters the plant would
process crude mainly from the Middle East, including OPEC member
Kuwait, with which Sinochem agreed a 2007 supply pact to buy
240,000 bpd of crude.
Liu said Sinochem had yet to engage any foreign partner for
the venture.
"We are now in the middle of building the refinery. We don't
want to complicate the issue now," Liu said on the sidelines of
China's annual parliament session.
European oil major Total, Sinochem's partner in
the joint-venture Chinese refinery WEPEC, was at one point
looking to tie up with Sinochem on the Quanzhou plant.
Kuwait, now partner with top Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp
in the $9.3-billion Zhanjiang refinery-petrochemical
venture, was also a potential candidate for Sinochem, industry
sources have said.
(Reporting by Su Dan, Laura Yin and Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)