May 21 China-based Sino Clean Energy Inc
said a local court asked it to close its plant in
Dongguan in China pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed against
Yongchang Paper Industry Co Ltd, the former owner of the
facility.
Sino Clean, a coal-water slurry fuel producer, had bought
about 30 acres of land and a factory from the Yongchang Paper
Industry Co Ltd, a startup paper company, for $5.6 million in
August 2010.
Yongchang subsequently failed to start its operations on
time, prompting its creditors to sue the paper company.
Yongchang's facilities were sealed in December last year.
Yongchang also failed to transfer the land-use right
certificate of the property to Sino Clean on time, Sino Clean
said.
As a result, a local court issued an order last week to seal
Sino Clean's facility as well, the energy company said.
Production at the facility was suspended on Friday, Sino
Clean said, adding it was trying to identify alternative
production options and might lease additional facilities.
Nasdaq halted trading in the company's stock earlier today,
citing a request for additional information.