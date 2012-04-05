TORONTO, April 5 Embattled Chinese forestry
company Sino-Forest, which was recently granted
creditor protection by a Canadian court, said on Thursday its
auditor Ernst & Young LLP has resigned, effective immediately.
Sino-Forest, whose stock tanked last year after a
short-seller accused it of exaggerating its assets, was granted
protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the
Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, the equivalent of U.S.
Chapter 11 filing.
Sino-Forest has not filed audited financial results for
2011, as it has been unable to address all of the allegations
made against the company.