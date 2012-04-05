* Auditor quits after Sino granted creditor protection
* Ernst says Sino has not cleared up financial issues
* Toronto Stock Exchange delists Sino-Forest shares
By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, April 5 Ernst & Young LLP has resigned
as Sino-Forest's auditor and the embattled Chinese
forestry company's shares are now set to be delisted, just days
after a Canadian court granted Sino creditor protection and
months after fraud allegations triggered a stampede out of its
stock.
Sino-Forest's Toronto-listed shares tanked last June after a
short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets. The company says the allegations have paralyzed its
business and forced it to seek bankruptcy protection.
Ernst & Young, which faces lawsuits over its work for Sino,
said on Thursday it was resigning, effective immediately, partly
because Sino still couldn't resolve outstanding issues in
relation to its 2011 annual financial statements.
Al Rosen, a forensic accountant with Rosen & Associates,
said Ernst & Young's move to step down is no surprise.
"An auditor under these circumstances would tend to resign,"
he said. "This would not be unusual at all."
The auditor's announcement came just a few hours before the
Toronto Stock Exchange announced that it will delist shares of
Sino-Forest, as of May 9.
The exchange said the delisting was imposed due to
Sino-Forest's failure to meet its continued listing requirements
in the face of its creditor protection filing.
Sino-Forest is the most prominent among a spate of
accounting scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese
companies listed in North America. The accusations have prompted
trading halts, delistings, lawsuits and regulatory probes in
both the United States and Canada.
The case has also prompted a series of Canadian reports
that, in part, found weaknesses in the work of auditing firms in
general, and specifically with audits of companies based in
emerging markets.
CREDITOR PROTECTION
Sino secured creditor protection from the Ontario Superior
Court of Justice last week under Canada's Companies' Creditors
Arrangement Act (CCAA)- the equivalent of U.S. Chapter 11
filing.
Regulators stopped trading of Sino's stock last August and
initiated an investigation that is still under investigation.
After Sino's creditor protection filing last week, the Toronto
Stock Exchange put the company on review for delisting.
The company's internal investigation into the fraud
allegations proved inconclusive and was unable to clear
Sino-Forest of allegations leveled by the short-seller, Carson
Block, and his firm, Muddy Waters.
Sino-Forest and its executives, along with its underwriters
and auditors, are all facing possible class-action lawsuits.
Unable to dispel the fraud allegations, Sino has failed to file
financial results for 2011, prompting its auditor to step down.
Sino has said it planned to sue Block, along with his firm
and other unnamed parties for more than $4 billion in damages.
Block earlier this week countered that Sino-Forest ought to be
thriving if it has done no wrong.
AUDITING WEAKNESSES
Earlier this week, a watchdog's report noted that Canadian
auditing firms need to improve the quality of their work to
assure they are fulfilling their responsibility to protect
investors against corporate fraud and sloppy accounting.
The Canadian Public Accountability Board's annual review,
which examined 245 audits conducted by 88 firms, found the same
weaknesses cropping up year and year without much improvement.
A review of files by "Big Four" firms - Deloitte & Touche,
Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers - found 20 to 26
percent of the cases fell short of Generally Accepted Auditing
Standards. Among smaller firms, deficiencies were even more
common, according to the report.
In March the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's most
powerful securities regulator, issued a report on its review of
Canadian stock listings by companies with most of their
operations in China and other emerging markets.
That report found weak links at every stage of the listing
process, including the role played by auditors. The OSC's review
of emerging market issuers stemmed from the allegations against
Sino-Forest.