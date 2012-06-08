UPDATE 1-Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state loan guarantees
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
TORONTO, June 8 Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp said on Friday it has won more support from debtholders for its plan to either sell or restructure its assets.
The company, which barely a year ago was the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization, has been accused by regulators and investors of fraud. Its stock, which was halted in August last year, has been de-listed, and the company is now attempting to sell assets to pay off debtholders.
In March, an ad hoc group representing about 40 percent of Sino's senior noteholders agreed to support the proposed sale of assets.
The company said on Friday it now has the support of about 72 percent of noteholders.
On May 31, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice extended Sino's creditor protection until Sept. 28.
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.