TORONTO May 23 Sino-Forest Corp said
on Wednesday it is reviewing fraud charges leveled against it by
the Ontario Securities Commission and considering what steps, if
any, it ought to take in response to the allegations.
The embattled Chinese forestry company, whose stock imploded
last year in the face of fraud allegations, said the regulator
is seeking penalties of up to C$1 million for each alleged
failure by the company to comply with Ontario securities law.
The OSC, Canada's most powerful securities regulator, is
also seeking to permanently halt trade in shares of Sino-Forest.
The shares have been temporarily cease-traded since last
August, and were de-listed by the Toronto Stock Exchange earlier
this month after a court granted the company creditor
protection.
Sino-Forest said the creditor protection proceedings for now
prohibit the OSC from enforcing any monetary penalties on the
company.
The OSC charged Sino and some of its former executives with
fraud on Tuesday. The OSC said the company and its former
management engaged in numerous "deceitful and dishonest" actions
connected with its purported purchase and sale of timber in
China.