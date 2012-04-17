TORONTO, April 17 Embattled Chinese forestry
company Sino-Forest Corp announced several executive
departures on Tuesday.
Sino-Forest said Allen Chan, who stepped down as chairman
and chief executive in August, had resigned from his position as
"founding chairman emeritus".
It said Chief Financial Officer David Horsley has also
resigned from his executive position, but would continue as an
employee to assist with restructuring.
The company terminated three other executives that had been
placed on administrative leave in August.