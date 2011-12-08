HONG KONG Dec 8 Sino-Forest Corp may choose to go private as it seeks to restore its finances and reputation after its shares lost three quarters of their value amid fraud allegations, the chief executive of the Chinese forestry company was quoted as saying.

Going private was among the options under consideration, Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Judson Martinas.

He added that the company may also raise additional funds, bring in a strategic investor or seek a merger.

"It is going to be real tough to get back to where we were," he was quoted as saying in Hong Kong. "We are up for the challenge, but we are also up for looking for all options for our stakeholders."

The company, until recently the largest forestry company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has shed about 75 percent of its market capitalisation since June 2, when short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the company of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its assets.

Last month Sino-Forest claimed that an independent panel had found no evidence it was perpetrating massive investor fraud.

Sino Forest was not immediately available for comment.