By Umesh Desai and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG Dec 14 Moody's Investor Service
said on Wednesday that it had withdrawn all of its ratings on
Sino-Forest Corp, a China-focused forestry company
accused of fraud, because the ratings agency has insufficient
information to maintain them.
The move immediately followed Moody's downgrade of the
company's corporate family and senior unsecured debt ratings to
Ca from Caa1 because of Sino-Forest's decision not to make a
coupon payment on its 2016 convertible bond due on Thursday,
Moody's said in a report.
The action came a day after Sino-Forest deferred the release
of its third-quarter results and decided not to pay the $9.775
million interest payment on the convertible bond.
"This action implies that Sino-Forest will default on this
debt obligation if it does not rectify the payment after the
30-day grace period from the due date," said Moody's analyst
Jiming Zou in the report.
The Ca rating reflects a high likelihood of default and a
low level of expected recovery for bondholders in case bond
repayments are accelerated, the report said.
Until recently the largest forestry company listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, Sino-Forest has been reeling since
short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused it
of exaggerating the extent of its Chinese assets. Block alleged
that the company had also fabricated certain sales transactions.
Sino-Forest's total principal owing under four series of
outstanding senior and convertible notes is about $1.8 billion.
The company also has loan facilities in China totaling $70.5
million, Sino-Forest has said.
Sino-Forest's bonds continue to trade at deeply distressed
levels, which investors say represents an approximate value of
the company's liquid assets, although there is no certainty
about their realisable worth.
Its bonds due 2014 and 2017 are quoted at 21/25 cents on the
dollar compared with last week's 30/40 range. These bonds were
trading at 92 cents on the dollar when Muddy Waters' report
surfaced in June.
"If the short sellers report hadn't come out in June these
bonds would have still been trading around there and perhaps
outperforming the market in the recent volatility," said a Hong
Kong-based fund manager.
Zou of Moody's said failure to publish its third-quarter
results within the specified period would also trigger a breach
of covenants under its bond indentures.
Sino-Forest said this week that it would delay reporting its
financial results again, putting it in breach of debt covenants
and raising the prospect of insolvency proceedings.
Last month, Sino-Forest said a review panel had been able to
address and clear the company of many of the allegations, but
certain issues remained.
On Monday, Sino-Forest said the panel was still trying to
determine the nature and scope of its relationship with
intermediaries and suppliers involved in its land dealings.
It was also seeking explanations for issues raised by
certain documents, it said, without providing details.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have already withdrawn
their ratings on the company.