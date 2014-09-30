(Adds details from hearing)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 30 Accounting firm Ernst & Young
LLP agreed on Tuesday to an C$8 million ($7.2 million)
voluntary payment with Canada's biggest securities regulator
over its audits of Sino-Forest Corp and another
China-focused company.
Ernst & Young, which has already paid C$119 million to
settle civil lawsuits in the two cases, did not admit to any
wrongdoing in the no-contest settlement, which was approved by
the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).
The settlement related to audits of the insolvent forestry
company and clothing and footwear company Zungui Haixi Corp.
Sino-Forest had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange
and at one point was valued at more than C$6 billion ($5.47
billion). But after a short-seller in 2011 alleged the company
had exaggerated its assets, its shares tanked and were later
delisted.
OSC staff said in the agreement that Ernst & Young did not
exercise sufficient professional skepticism about Sino-Forest's
stated timber assets.
In the case of Zungui, Ernst & Young identified a risk that
the company could fraudulently inflate its revenue, but then
disregarded evidence that it had done so, staff said.
In both cases, OSC staff said Ernst & Young failed to comply
with generally accepted auditing standards.
Ernst & Young neither admitted nor denied the accuracy of
the facts stated by the OSC staff, and it has agreed not to
state that there was no factual basis for the settlement.
"I'm prepared to accept that the voluntary payment of C$8
million is reasonable in the circumstances and proportionate to
the conduct involved," OSC Vice Chair James Turner said.
The deal was the first time the OSC has reached a no-contest
settlement since introducing the provision in March, and likely
cut out around 100 days of testimony and evidence.
"The approval of the settlement enables us to put this
matter behind us and remain focused on our people and our
clients," an Ernst & Young spokeswoman said.
Since 2011, Ernst & Young has improved its auditing policies
and procedures for companies with significant operations in
emerging markets and dedicated more resources to audits of
China-focused companies, the settlement agreement said.
Yvonne Chisholm, the OSC's senior litigation counsel in the
case, said the watchdog found no evidence of dishonest conduct
from Ernst & Young, and said that the auditor had agreed to make
its employees available in an ongoing OSC hearing against
Sino-Forest's Hong Kong and China-based executives.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1169 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; writing by Solarina Ho; editing
by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)