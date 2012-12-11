BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
Dec 11 Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, which has been accused by regulators and investors of fraud, said on Monday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved its reorganization plan.
Under the plan, Sino-Forest will transfer most of its assets to a newly formed entity that will be owned by its affected creditors. The company said it intends to implement the plan not later than Jan. 15.
Sino-Forest is the most prominent in a series of North American-listed companies with Chinese operations whose accounting or disclosure practices came under suspicion last year.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.
Sino-Forest, which has been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been attempting to sell assets to pay off debtholders.
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.