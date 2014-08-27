BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 117 percent y/y at 378.7 million yuan(61.65 million US dollar)
Aug 27 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 117 percent y/y at 378.7 million yuan(61.65 million US dollar)
* Hsbc shareholders vote to reelect irene lee to board but 28 percent vote against