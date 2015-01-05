Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 5 Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit at 863.9 million yuan ($138.89 million), up 14.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Avi2gt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.