May 16 Sinomach Automobile Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mfL1Wo

