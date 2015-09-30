* ICBC had agreed to buy 20 pct stake in Sinopac arm for
By Faith Hung and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, Sept 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) is scrapping a proposal to buy a
$600 million stake in the banking unit of Taiwan's Sinopac
Financial Holdings as an expected easing of the
island's ownership curbs against Chinese investment has not
materialised.
The two firms said on Wednesday they won't extend a share
subscription agreement beyond the Oct. 1 deadline, effectively
ending would have been one of the biggest cross-strait financial
deals.
ICBC had agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake in
Sinopac's banking arm for T$20 billion ($609.29 million). But
the deal was contingent on the passage of a trade services pact
that has yet to be approved by the island's parliament.
The passage of the pact would have lifted the maximum limit
a mainland commercial bank is able to hold in a Taiwan bank to
20 percent from 5 percent when the deal was struck.
However, with independence-leaning Democratic Progressive
Party (DPP) favoured to win the presidential race in early 2016,
hopes are dimming for the passage of the pact and for deals
involving mainland banks.
"Cross-strait ties are now full of uncertainty," a source
told Reuters before the announcement was made. "Nobody makes a
big decision based on this uncertainty. You don't know what is
going to happen tomorrow."
China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has
not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.
Anti-China sentiment has grown on the island since 2014 when
the Sunflower student protest movement took place, prompting
Taiwan's legislature to put the trade service pact on hold.
There were worries it would hurt the local economy and leave it
vulnerable to political pressure from Beijing.
ICBC and Sinopac will continue to be strategic partners,
Sinopac's chief financial officer Michael Chang said.
($1 = 32.8250 Taiwan dollars)
