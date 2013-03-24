HONG KONG, March 24 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) said on Sunday
it had agreed to set up a joint venture with its parent company
to buy $3 billion worth of oil and gas assets held by the
latter.
The 50/50 venture between a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Sinopec Corp and Sinopec Corp's parent China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec Group) will buy assets with 310 million barrels in
proven and probable reserves, it said in a statement.
The acquisition would boost Sinopec Corp's proven reserves
by 9.1 percent to 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe),
and its annual crude production would rise 11.2 percent to 365
million barrels, the statement said.
Sinopec Corp will contribute $1.5 billion, using internal
funds and loans and will also take management control of the
venture, it said.
Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, said a year ago that
it was considering buying more overseas upstream assets from its
parent to boost oil and gas production and counter mounting
losses from selling gasoline and diesel at state-controlled
prices.
