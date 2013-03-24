(Adds context, quotes)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) has agreed to
set up a joint venture with its parent company to buy $3 billion
worth of oil and gas assets held by the latter in a bid to
improve its profitability.
The 50/50 venture between a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Sinopec Corp and Sinopec Corp's parent, China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec Group), will buy oil and gas producing assets with 310
million barrels in proven and probable reserves.
"The transaction will boost Sinopec Corp's profitability,"
Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, said on Sunday.
The deal would boost Sinopec Corp's proven reserves by 9.1
percent to 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), and its
annual crude production would rise 11.2 percent to 365 million
barrels, the statement said.
Sinopec Corp said a year ago that it was considering buying
more overseas upstream assets from its parent to boost oil and
gas production and counter mounting losses from selling gasoline
and diesel at state-controlled prices.
The company did not give details such as the location of the
assets.
Scott Darling, head of Asia oil and gas research at Barclays
Capital, said in a report that the assets were located in
Kazakhstan, Colombia and Russia.
Sinopec Corp officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Sinopec Group has spent around $40 billion buying global
assets in the last three years, including the $7.24 billion
purchase of Swiss explorer Addax Petroleum Corp in 2009 to gain
access to fields in West Africa and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan
region.
The parent may inject only as much as half of its global oil
and gas reserves into Sinopec Corp as it holds onto assets in
volatile countries such as Syria, far from enough to cut the
unit's exposure to unprofitable refining at home, analysts say.
At least half of the group's overseas assets are in
countries such as Syria, Argentina and Russia, where the
reserves are either of poorer quality, too small or in areas
fraught with high political risk, analysts say.
Sinopec Corp made its first, and so far only, acquisition of
overseas upstream assets in 2010, when it bought deepwater
oilfields in Angola from its parent for $2.46 billion.
For the latest purchase, Sinopec Corp will contribute $1.5
billion, using internal funds and loans, and will also take
management control of the venture, it said.
Sinopec Corp on Sunday reported a 12.8 percent fall in 2012
net profit, due to a drop in revenues from its upstream and
chemicals businesses.
Its refining division made an operating loss of 11.95
billion yuan ($1.92 billion) in 2012 under Chinese accounting
standards, compared with a loss of 37.6 billion yuan the
previous year.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Mark Potter)