Nov 27 Sinopec , China's
biggest oil refiner, is in talks with Apache Corp to buy
a stake in the Kitimat LNG export project on Canada's Pacific
coast, according to an industry executive with direct knowledge
of the matter.
Kitimat LNG, co-owned by Apache and Chevron Corp,
was awarded Canada's first LNG export license in 2011, allowing
it to export 10 million tons of LNG per year.
The $15 billion project, located in northern British
Columbia, is expected to begin shipping gas to Asia by 2017.
"If the conditions of the discussions meet Sinopec's
requirement - meaning if it is a profitable investment - Sinopec
is willing to participate," the executive told Reuters.
Sinopec is also talking to other companies for similar
investments, the executive said, declining to provide details.
Apache paid Chevron $150 million in February to raise its
stake in the project to 50 percent.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Sinopec was in
talks with Apache to buy a minority stake in the project. The
size and value of the stake have not been determined, the
newspaper said. ()
Apache could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. A Sinopec
spokesman was not immediately available for comment.