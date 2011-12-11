* Australia signs off on more liquefied natural gas sales
* Sinopec to buy more gas, up stake in Australia Pacific JV
* Deals come as Australia nips at Qatar's heels as top
exporter
MELBOURNE, Dec 12 China's Sinopec
has agreed to increase its stake in the Australia
Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and buy more gas from
the project, partner Origin Energy said on Monday.
The deals mark the latest push in Australia to increase its
share of a growing global appetite for liquefied natural gas
(lng), a form of gas converted temporarily into a liquid to make
it easier to ship and store.
Australia's resources ministry last week predicted Australia
will overtake Qatar as the world's top supplier of lng early in
the second half of this decade as new projects are developed.
Origin Energy said China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec)
will buy an additional 10 percent stake in the project and 3.3
milion tonnes a year of LNG through 2035.
Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' stakes will drop
to 37.5 percent each as a result.
The deal would finalise the marketing of the second phase,
or train, of the project, Origin Energy said.
"To that end, we are well placed to make a final investment
decision on the second train in early 2012," Origin Energy
chairman Kevin McCann said in a statement.
Origin Energy has approved the first phase of the estimated
A$20 billion two-train LNG joint along with ConocoPhillips, but
no decision has been made on when a second train would be
activated.
Australia Pacific LNG and Sinopec in April reached a sales
agreement covering the sale of 4.3 million tonnes of LNG for 20
years starting in mid-2015. At the time, Sinopec subscribed for
a 15 percent equity interest in Australia Pacific LNG.
The first train was sanctioned by the partners in July 2011,
followed by a heads of agreement with Japan's Kansai Electric
Power Co in November 2011 for delivery of 1 million
tonnes a year for 20 years.
Last week, Japan's Inpex Corp signed around $70
billion worth of LNG sales and equity agreements from its
Ichthys project in Australia, laying foundations for a final
investment decision on the project early next year.
In that deal, Five Japanese utilities, Tokyo Electric Power
(TEPCO), Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu
Electric, and Kansai Electric will buy a total of 4
million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.