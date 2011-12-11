* Australia signs off on more liquefied natural gas sales

* Sinopec to buy more gas, up stake in Australia Pacific JV

* Deals come as Australia nips at Qatar's heels as top exporter

MELBOURNE, Dec 12 China's Sinopec has agreed to increase its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and buy more gas from the project, partner Origin Energy said on Monday.

The deals mark the latest push in Australia to increase its share of a growing global appetite for liquefied natural gas (lng), a form of gas converted temporarily into a liquid to make it easier to ship and store.

Australia's resources ministry last week predicted Australia will overtake Qatar as the world's top supplier of lng early in the second half of this decade as new projects are developed.

Origin Energy said China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec) will buy an additional 10 percent stake in the project and 3.3 milion tonnes a year of LNG through 2035.

Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' stakes will drop to 37.5 percent each as a result.

The deal would finalise the marketing of the second phase, or train, of the project, Origin Energy said.

"To that end, we are well placed to make a final investment decision on the second train in early 2012," Origin Energy chairman Kevin McCann said in a statement.

Origin Energy has approved the first phase of the estimated A$20 billion two-train LNG joint along with ConocoPhillips, but no decision has been made on when a second train would be activated.

Australia Pacific LNG and Sinopec in April reached a sales agreement covering the sale of 4.3 million tonnes of LNG for 20 years starting in mid-2015. At the time, Sinopec subscribed for a 15 percent equity interest in Australia Pacific LNG.

The first train was sanctioned by the partners in July 2011, followed by a heads of agreement with Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co in November 2011 for delivery of 1 million tonnes a year for 20 years.

Last week, Japan's Inpex Corp signed around $70 billion worth of LNG sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in Australia, laying foundations for a final investment decision on the project early next year.

In that deal, Five Japanese utilities, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu Electric, and Kansai Electric will buy a total of 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.