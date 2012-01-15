(Refiles to correct typo in first bullet point)

* Plans return to Ras Tanura expansion within decade

* Expansion to take petrochemicals to $60 bln business

* Considering more projects in China

By Reem Shamseddine

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan 14 Saudi Aramco expects to raise its refining capacity to 8 million barrels per day (bpd) as it increases downstream investments, its chief executive officer said, after signing a $10 billion refinery deal with China's Sinopec Group.

"Over the next decade our total global refining capacity is expected to approach 8 million barrels per day," Khalid al-Falih, Aramco's CEO, said in a speech at the signing ceremony.

The new figure exceeded a goal Falih cited last year for a 50 percent increase in capacity to over 6 million barrels per day (bpd). He has said repeatedly that, while other companies are reducing exposure to the refining business, Aramco sees it as a growth industry.

"Let me stress that the various world-class local and international refining and petrochemical investments Saudi Aramco is making are a testament to our firm belief that the downstream remains an attractive and profitable business," he said on Saturday.

At the ceremony, the state-run Saudi and Chinese companies finalized an initial agreement signed last year to develop a 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Yanbu, on the kingdom's Red Sea coast.

Aramco will hold a 62.5 percent stake in the joint venture formed to develop Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co (YASREF), and Sinopec will own the rest.

The cost should be within $10 billion including debt, Falih said. The refinery is due to come on line in 2014.

Other additions to capacity will involve Aramco's investments abroad, plans for new refineries in Jubail and Jizan and the revival of a plan to expand Ras Tanura, already the Middle East's largest refinery, Falih said.

"We will come back to the Ras Tanura expansion within the next decade or so," Falih said at a press conference, adding that Aramco had delayed the project when it launched Jizan.

Falih also cited ambitious plans for expansion of its petrochemicals business. The Ras Tanura refinery expansion was to be integrated with a petrochemical complex now being developed in Jubail by Aramco and U.S. Dow Chemical.

"We have said we are going to be a top three petrochemical company ... so we are going to grow by an order of magnitude from where we are today, and it will be a $60 billion business by the time we are done building this petrochemical company," Falih told reporters.

"It will be global and hopefully the intent is to have it well integrated with our other downstream activities," he added.

STRATEGIC TIES

For state-run major Sinopec, parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp, the venture with Aramco is its first refining project outside China, by comparison with PetroChina, which has snatched a string of refinery deals beyond Chinese borders.

"The largest Chinese investment in the kingdom, YASREF, opens a new chapter for Sinopec's overseas operations, helps us gain access to resources and further demonstrates our long-term commitment to meeting growing energy needs globally," Fu Chengyu, chairman of Sinopec said in a speech.

Saudi Arabia is the top oil supplier to China, accounting for roughly a fifth of its total crude imports, Falih said.

In other projects in China, talks are ongoing with Sinopec on investment in its Qingdao refinery, Falih said.

"We are open to profitable investment. We are in the downstream for the purpose of profit, and wherever we go we will make sure it is profitable," he said.

Aramco has already partnered with Sinopec at the joint venture Fujian plant in southeast China.

"We are planning to expanding the facilities there (Fujian), but the first step is that we are negotiating with our partners", Fu told reporters.

Falih later specified that a second refinery in the province of Fujian, which could have a capacity of 240,000 to 300,000 bpd, requires more evaluation on whether it would be profitable.

Sinopec also has partnered with Aramco to drill for gas in the desert in Saudi Arabia's southeast, known as the Rub al-Khali or the Empty Quarter. (editing by Jane Baird)