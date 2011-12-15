BEIJING Dec 15 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) Chairman Fu Chengyu said on Thursday
that the energy giant's $2.2 billion joint bid with ENN Energy
Holdings Ltd for city piped gas distributor China Gas
Holdings Ltd will "greatly" benefit the target company
and its shareholders.
"I believe the bid by ENN Energy and Sinopec
will benefit its current shareholders greatly," Fu told
reporters on the sidelines of a Sinopec shareholder meeting,
referring to China Gas.
"(ENN) is a professional city gas distributor and Sinopec is
a company with energy security. Cooperation by these two
companies will add value to its shareholders," he added.
China Gas on Wednesday night rejected the unsolicited cash
bid from Sinopec and ENN Energy.
In a stock exchange filing, China Gas described the joint
bid as wholly unsolicited, opportunistic and that it "fails to
reflect the fundamental value of the company".
Fu said he hoped China Gas' board of directors would
consider the bid "carefully".