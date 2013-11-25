SHANGHAI Nov 25 China has launched a broad
investigation into safety at oil and gas pipelines, state media
reported on Monday, as the death toll from an explosion at a
Sinopec pipeline last week rose to 52.
The blast at the eastern oil hub of Qingdao on Friday was
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec)
deadliest known accident and is one of the worst publicly
reported industrial disasters in China this year.
State media reported the toll rose from 35 to 52 on Sunday
after President Xi Jinping visited the city to examine rescue
efforts and meet victims.
In an announcement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Monday,
Sinopec said it was cooperating with a government investigation
into the accident. It said operations were normal and oil supply
was stable.
The official Xinhua News Service reported that Xi had
ordered sweeping safety checks on the oil and gas pipeline
network.
"A large-scale work safety check should be launched ... with
inspectors going deep into the production sites anonymously and
unannounced," the report quoted Xi as saying.
Xi said those responsible for the accident would be dealt
with according to the law and victims' families would be
compensated.
The explosion, caused when crude oil leaking from the
pipeline ignited in storm drains, left a gaping crater in a
major street, the official China Daily reported Monday.
Many of the dead were workers who were trying to repair the
leak, according to local media reports, which published
photographs of upended trucks and cars smashed by flying slabs
of cement.
Eleven people are missing and 136 remain in hospital, state
media reported.
The explosion has stirred anger in Qingdao as the leak was
discovered almost 8 hours before the blast yet residents were
not warned of the danger, the China Daily report said.
The explosion comes as authorities scrutinise possible
corruption at China's leading oil companies. Former head of
China National Petroleum Company, Jiang Jiemin, and other senior
officials at Petrochina were placed under investigation in
September.
Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu apologised to the people of
Qingdao during a visit to the scene, the company's Weibo
microblog said on Saturday.
