SHANGHAI, March 23 China's securities regulator has approved a plan by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) to raise up to 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) via convertible bonds (CBs).

Asia's largest oil refiner is proposing the issue of six-year CBs with a coupon of up to 3 percent. The proceeds will be used for liquefied natural gas projects and oil quality improvement projects.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced its approval in a brief statement posted on its website. (here)

Sinopec raised 23 billion yuan via CB sales in February last year and its success has encouraged it to revisit the market to build up a war chest for acquisitions.

However, the latest issue plan caused a backlash from investors who felt it would lead to a sell-off in the outstanding bonds and negatively impact their chances of conversion.

In response, Sinopec has cut the conversion price by 23.4 percent to 7.28 yuan.

Goldman Sachs Gao Hua is leading the deal and is a joint bookrunner with CICC, Citic Securities , Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, and Zhong De Securities.

($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Mark Potter)