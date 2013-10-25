* Eyes sale of half of Montney and Duvernay shale acreage
* Returns from Sinopec's Syncrude stake below expectations
* Its Daylight Energy unit has negative cash flows
* Wants speedier Canada expansion; has already spent $10 bln
* Canada minister still sees strong Chinese interest
(Adds Canadian minister's remarks to Reuters, paragraphs 3,
9-11)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 25 Sinopec Group wants to sell half
of its two biggest shale gas fields in Canada to spread costs
and accelerate their development as the Chinese energy company
focuses increasingly on return of investment, an executive said.
The sale of an overseas asset would be a rare move for one
of China's state-owned energy companies, which have spent
hundreds of billions of dollars investing in hydrocarbon
resources from North America to Australia to secure China's
energy supply, often to hostile reaction.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters
in Ottawa that Sinopec's stance shows "a state-owned enterprise
that is acting like a commercial operation": buying, selling or
bringing in partners when appropriate.
Sinopec would join a number of other companies seeking
partners in the shale regions of Western Canada, in what has
become a buyer's market, albeit a popular one because the
high-value shale gas is likely to soon find a ready market in
Asia.
"We are not only buyers, but also actively seek
joint-venture partners to optimize assets," said Feng Zhiqiang,
newly appointed chairman of North America operations at Sinopec
International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp, Sinopec
Group's main acquisition vehicle.
"There is no such thing that a state-owned company's job is
only to obtain resources. Scale is important, profitable scale
is more so," Feng told Reuters in an interview.
Sinopec Group, the parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp
, is looking for an equal equity partner for Montney
and Duvernay, two Western Canadian shale gas plays totaling some
500,000 acres (2,000 sq. km). They are operated by Daylight
Energy, which Sinopec acquired in 2011 for more than $2 billion
and later expanded.
A sale could be viewed positively in Canada, where a
landmark $15.1 billion acquisition of domestic company Nexen by
state-owned Chinese oil firm CNOOC Ltd generated
intense political debate and a policy backlash that centered in
part on whether state-owned firms would follow market signals
like normal commercial companies.
Oliver, who visited China earlier this month, said he got no
sense of a diminished interest in Canada's resources.
"There was a lot interest and enthusiasm for our resources
and investing in resource sectors in Canada at the very highest
level in the government, right up to and including the president
(Xi Jinping)," Oliver said.
"The president commented (that) ...there is a real
complementarity between our countries' strategic interests,
particularly in the energy sector. We need to diversify our
markets. It's a strategic imperative. And they want to diversify
their sources of supply and want to make investments in that
context as well."
STEPPING UP EXPANSION
Feng declined to give a price tag for the stakes in the
acreage but said their combined recoverable reserves were in the
range of tens of trillions cubic feet.
Thanks to successful exploration and a low purchase price,
Sinopec has boosted the value of Montney "many times over", but
the cost of the drilling to monetize the unconventional resource
is too heavy for Sinopec to handle alone, said Feng. Sinopec
wants to remain the operator.
Sinopec, which supplies nearly half of the Chinese oil
market, has so far spent $10 billion in Canada, around 14
percent of its total overseas investments.
It pumps an oil equivalent of 3.5 million tonnes a year, or
70,000 barrels per day, from its two main acquisitions there
-shale gas-focused Daylight Energy, and a 9.03 percent stake in
heavy oil producer Syncrude.
That is a fraction of the nearly 5 million barrels a day
Sinopec buys on the international market for Chinese refineries.
As a result of very high development costs and weak gas
prices following the U.S. shale boom, Sinopec's Syncrude
operations have so far generated returns below expectations, and
Daylight is still seeing negative cash flows, Feng said.
Despite that, Sinopec wants to accelerate expansion over the
next few years in Canada, potentially a major and stable
supplier to China, which overtook the United States last month
as the world's top net oil importer. Canada holds the world's
third-largest oil reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Sinopec also hopes to be a sizeable gas player in Canada,
building on the Daylight business and targeting annual capacity
of 10 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas by around 2020 to
help feed China's rapidly growing demand for the cleaner fuel.
"There are few other pairs of countries like Canada and
China that best complement each other," Feng said.
(For a SPECIAL REPORT on China oil firms' overseas deals,
click on )
But regulatory hurdles and lack of key infrastructure may
hinder the growth of the Canadian energy sector, he said.
The Canadian government has raised the bar for future
acquisitions of its vast oil sands reserves by state-owned
enterprises, limiting them to being minority stake holders.
Sinopec also holds a 5 percent stake in Enbridge Inc's
planned $5.8 billion Northern Gateway pipeline, which
would take oil sands crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to the
Pacific Coast port of Kitimat, British Columbia.
The line is awaiting a final decision from federal
regulators, expected by yearend. But the provincial government
of British Columbia is wary, and the project faces solid
opposition from environmental groups and aboriginal communities.
Changing market conditions have brought Sinopec many
takeover targets, but it will be picky and aim for "fair price"
deals, Feng said.
"Many companies are chasing us as a lot of oil sands and gas
companies are in financial difficulties. But most of them still
have very high expectations and believe that Chinese or Asian
companies are ready to pay significant premiums," he said.
Talisman Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
, Athabasca Oil Corp and others are already
looking partners for their holdings in the Montney and Duvernay
shale gas regions.
The two regions have become attractive to the oil industry
despite low natural gas prices. Not only will the gas from the
regions' fields find a ready market in Asia once planned LNG
plants are completed on the British Columbia coast, but the
regions also contain millions of barrels of high-value
natural-gas liquids such as ethane and propane.
(Additional reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Randall
Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Peter
Galloway)