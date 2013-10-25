(Corrects 19th paragraph to make clear federal regulators, not
British Colombia authorities, have not yet ruled on the Northern
Gateway pipeline)
* Eyeing sale of half of Montney and Duvernay shale acreages
in Canada
* The two acreages have recoverable gas reserves of tens of
TCF
* Syncrude returns below expectations, Daylight Energy in
negative cashflows
* Wants to speed up expansion in Canada; has already spent
$10 bln there
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 25 Sinopec Group wants to sell half
of its two biggest shale gas acreages in Canada to spread costs
and accelerate their development, as the Chinese energy company
focuses increasingly on return of investment, an executive said.
A sale of an overseas asset would be a rare move for one of
China's state-owned energy companies, which have spent hundreds
of billions of dollars investing in hydrocarbon resources from
North America to Australia to secure China's energy needs.
"We are not only buyers, but also actively seek joint
venture partners to optimize assets," said Feng Zhiqiang, newly
appointed chairman of North America operations of Sinopec
International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp, Sinopec
Group's main acquisition vehicle.
"There is no such thing that a state-owned company's job is
only to obtain resources. Scale is important, profitable scale
is more so," Feng told Reuters in an interview.
Sinopec Group, the parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp
, is looking for an equal equity partner for Montney
and Duvernay, two shale gas plays totalling about 500,000 acres
(2,023 sq. km) in Western Canada. They are part of Daylight
Energy that Sinopec acquired in 2011 for more than $2 billion
and later expanded.
A sale could be viewed positively in Canada where a landmark
$15.1 billion acquisition of domestic company Nexen by
state-owned Chinese oil firm CNOOC Ltd earlier this
year generated intense political debate and a policy backlash.
Feng declined to give a price tag for the stakes in the
acreages but said their combined recoverable reserves were in
the range of tens of trillion cubic feet.
Thanks to successful exploration and a low purchase price,
Sinopec has boosted the value of Montney "many times over", but
the drilling required to monetize the unconventional resource
was too heavy for Sinopec to handle alone, said Feng. Sinopec
wants to remain the operator.
STEPPING UP EXPANSION
Sinopec, which supplies nearly half of the Chinese oil
market, has so far spent $10 billion in Canada, around 14
percent of its total overseas investments.
It pumps an oil equivalent of 3.5 million tonnes a year, or
70,000 barrels per day, from its two main acquisitions there -
heavy oil producer Syncrude and shale gas-focused Daylight
Energy.
That is a fraction of the nearly 5 million barrels a day
Sinopec buys from the international market to supply refineries
in China.
As a result of very high development costs and weak gas
prices following the U.S. shale boom, Sinopec's Syncrude
operations have so far generated returns below expectations, and
Daylight is still seeing negative cash flows, said Feng.
Despite that, Sinopec wants to accelerate expansion over the
next few years in Canada, potentially a major and stable
supplier to China, which overtook the United States last month
as the world's top net oil importer. Canada holds the world's
third-largest oil reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Sinopec also hopes to be a sizeable gas player in Canada
building on the Daylight business, targeting annual capacity of
10 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas by around 2020 to
help feed China's rapidly growing demand for the cleaner fuel.
"There are few other pairs of countries like Canada and
China that best complement each other," said Feng.
(For a SPECIAL REPORT on China oil firms' overseas deals,
click on )
But regulatory hurdles and lack of key infrastructure may
hinder the growth of the Canadian energy sector, said Feng.
In the wake of CNOOC's Nexen purchase, the Canadian
government has raised the bar for future acquisitions by
state-owned enterprises of its vast oil sands reserves, limiting
them to minority stake holders.
Federal regulators have not yet ruled on the $5.8 billion
Enbridge Inc-owned Northern Gateway pipeline, a main artery to
the country's west coast and key to boost Canadian oil exports
to Asia. Sinopec owns 5 percent of the proposed pipeline.
Changing market conditions have brought Sinopec many
takeover targets, but it will be picky and aim for "fair price"
deals, said Feng.
"Many companies are chasing us as a lot of oil sands and gas
companies are in financial difficulties. But most of them still
have very high expectations and believe that Chinese or Asian
companies are ready to pay significant premiums," he said.
