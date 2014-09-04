* Sinopec plans largest coal-to-gas project in China
* Shakes off worries over problems on similar schemes
* China hopes to reduce reliance on gas imports
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Sept 4 Sinopec Corp is
pushing ahead with plans to build China's largest plant to
convert coal into synthetic gas, shaking off worries the $10
billion scheme could be hit by cost overruns that have dogged
similar projects.
The world's top energy user has made largely untested
coal-to-gas (CTG) technology a key part of its strategy to boost
the use of cleaner fuels as it battles pollution in its big
cities.
With production from conventional gas fields struggling to
keep up with demand, China has increasingly relied on imports
piped in from Central Asia plus long-term supply deals for
liquefied natural gas.
But Beijing aims to dampen its dependence on imports by
using gas converted from coal to supply 12 percent of the
world's No.4 gas market by 2020, up from virtually nothing now.
Market participants had questioned whether Sinopec would
proceed with its 8-billion cubic metres of gas a year CTG plant
in the remote northwestern region of Xinjiang after two pilot
projects owned by state-run Datang International Power
became a government restructuring target due to cost
overruns and poor management.
"Sinopec is actively pushing forward the Zhundong project
and the Xinjiang-Zhejiang-Guangdong pipeline," said company
spokesman Lu Dapeng, adding it would take 4-5 years to build the
plant after getting final regulatory approval.
China's second-largest state energy major is finalising
feasibility studies for the plant, according to one senior
researcher involved in the process.
The studies, which assess the economics of the scheme and
address key issues like water-availability and technical
know-how, are near completion after almost 16 months of work, he
said.
Submitting the studies would be a key step towards winning
final government approval.
"Sinopec wants its CTG plan to go ahead," said the
researcher, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised
to speak with media.
"(It) has decades of experience in petrochemicals, an
industry that requires fine management."
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
China's top energy policy setter, the National Energy
Administration, has repeatedly called for "cautious" and
"orderly" CTG development, with local governments keen to lure
big-ticket investments.
CTG technology, similar to that used in apartheid-era South
Africa to make oil from coal, uses vast volumes of water and
produces a large amount of carbon dioxide. But proponents argue
that any carbon emissions would typically be concentrated in
sparsely populated regions.
Datang Power in July announced it had entered a deal with a
state-asset management company to restructure its
coal-to-chemical business, which includes two CTG plants. The
segment posted a pre-tax loss of 2.19 billion yuan ($360
million) by the end of 2013, according to Datang's financial
report.
The 1.33 bcm/year plant in Inner Mongolia, the country's
first pilot, has been running at just over 50 percent of
capacity after starting up in late 2013 and after a technical
glitch early this year forced a temporary shutdown, according to
a Datang official.
Construction at its second plant, in the northeastern city
of Fuxin, was halted last year, due to a cash-squeeze and an
uncertain market outlook, the official said.
"It's a mix of bad management, lack of know how and other
factors like a lack of market access," said the official, who
declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"We were like the amateurs trying to play the professional
game."
A Datang spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
(1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)