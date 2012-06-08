BEIJING, June 8 Sinopec Corp's Tianjin
refinery will stop buying Iran's South Pars condensate from July
through September partly because of a planned major plant
overhaul, an industry official said on Friday.
Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state refiner Sinopec
Corp, plans to shut down its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude
processing facilities and a one million tonne per year (tpy)
ethylene complex from mid-August till the end of September.
The shutdown is about two weeks earlier than a previous
plan.
"We are not going to receive any South Pars condensate from
Iran for July, August and September," said the official who
declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.
"We will be under whole-plant maintenance from mid-August
till end of September. And for July, it's due to some
environmental factor as the South Pars oil will be difficult to
handle in hot summer weather."
