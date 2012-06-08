(Adds May/June imports, background)
BEIJING, June 8 Sinopec Corp's Tianjin
refinery will stop buying Iran's South Pars condensate from July
through September partly because of a planned major plant
overhaul, an industry official said on Friday.
Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state refiner Sinopec
Corp, plans to shut down its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude
processing facilities and a one million tonne per year (tpy)
ethylene complex from mid-August till the end of September.
The shutdown is scheduled about two weeks earlier than a
previous plan.
"We will be under whole-plant maintenance from mid-August
till the end of September. For July, it's due to some
environmental factor as the South Pars oil will be difficult to
handle in hot summer weather," said the official who declined to
be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.
The plant last bought the Iranian super light crude oil for
June arrival, the second month of imports this year after
Sinopec resumed purchases of South Pars condensate following a
halt in the first quarter because of contract disputes.
The refinery, in northern port city of Tianjin, near
Beijing, retooled an idled crude unit into a condensate splitter
in early 2011 to process Iranian condensate.
Parent company Sinopec Corp lined up with Iran its first
annual deal of the crude-like fuel - used to make petrochemicals
- last year with a volume of at least 24 million barrels.
A few other Sinopec plants -- Zhenhai, Guangzhou and Maoming
-- also process the South Pars condensate, which industry
officials said contains a high level of foul-smelling sulfide.
