BEIJING, June 8 The Tianjin refinery, owned by
China's Sinopec Corp, will stop buying condensate from
Iran's South Pars field from July through September partly
because of a planned major plant overhaul, an industry official
said on Friday.
China, Iran's largest oil client, and other Asian buyers
like India, Japan and South Korea have cut oil imports from
Tehran by about a fifth from year-ago levels, as they prepare
for U.S. sanctions to come into effect.
They are also struggling to find ways around a European
Union measure, effective in about three weeks, that prevents EU
insurers from covering shipments that carry Iranian oil.
Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state refiner Sinopec
Corp, plans to shut down its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude
processing facilities and a one million tonne per year (tpy)
ethylene complex from mid-August until the end of September.
The shutdown is now scheduled about two weeks earlier than a
previous plan. The official said the plant would stop handling
the condensate before the plant's closure because of hot July
weather.
"We will be under whole-plant maintenance from mid-August
till the end of September. For July, it is due to an
environmental factor as the South Pars oil will be difficult to
handle in hot summer weather," said the official who declined to
be named as he is not authorised to speak to journalists.
The plant last bought the Iranian super-light crude oil for
June arrival, the second month of imports this year after
Sinopec resumed purchases of South Pars condensate following a
halt in the first quarter because of contract disputes.
The refinery, in the northern port city of Tianjin, near
Beijing, retooled an idled crude unit into a condensate splitter
in early 2011 to process Iranian condensate.
Parent company Sinopec Corp lined up with Iran its first
annual deal of the crude-like fuel - used to make petrochemicals
- last year with a volume of at least 24 million barrels.
A few other Sinopec plants - Zhenhai, Guangzhou and Maoming
- also process the South Pars condensate, which industry
officials said contains a high level of foul-smelling sulfide.
Sinopec, also Asia's largest refiner, accounts for more than
90 percent of China's total Iranian oil imports.
China's imports of Iranian oil in the first four months were
about 356,000 bpd, down 31 percent from a year ago, largely due
to reductions made for the first quarter amid contract disputes
that were resolved in late March.
