HONG KONG, March 21 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec), Asia's largest oil refiner, has denied
violating intellectual property rights of INEOS after the
Swiss-based chemicals company opened a case at a Beijing court.
Subsidiary Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical
Technology is being sued over technology related to the
industrial chemical acrylonitrile, state-owned Sinopec
said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Friday.
The subsidiary developed what became a core technology
"after 50 years of research," the company said.
"Sinopec has full proprietary intellectual property rights
over such technology. There is no ground for the infringement
alleged by INEOS," Sinopec said.
INEOS was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Sinopec were 1.4 percent higher at 0554 GMT in
Hong Kong compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark
index.
China has long been a flashpoint for disputes over
intellectual property rights. Last year, U.S. private researcher
Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property said
80 percent of global intellectual property rights abuse occurred
in China.
The U.S. and other foreign governments have urged China to
take a stronger stand on the matter which affects products
ranging from medicine to software to movies.
Sinopec's case, lodged March 17, was reported on Friday by
the Financial Times. The newspaper said INEOS was also pursuing
the complaint through an arbitration process in Sweden under
terms to resolve disputes previously agreed with Sinopec.
Last month, Sinopec Corp unit Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical
Co agreed to form a $500 million 50/50 joint venture with INEOS
in China's Nanjing city to make industrial chemicals phenol and
cumene.
