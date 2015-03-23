(Adds quotes and details, recasts)
HONG KONG, March 23 Asia's largest refiner,
Sinopec Corp, said on Monday it expects prolonged
weakness in global oil prices, forcing it to cut spending and
turn more cautious about acquisitions.
"This year's oil prices won't be high. It will take a very,
very long time for international crude prices to rise back to
$100 a barrel," its chairman Fu Chengyu told reporters at the
company's results briefing.
"Oil companies need to get used to operating and developing
in a low oil price environment," Fu said. "We need to think more
about cost reduction."
Sinopec on Sunday posted its first
quarterly loss since becoming a public company in 2000, hit by a
slide in global crude oil prices and flagging domestic
demand.
Like many other oil majors, Sinopec has been hurt by a more
than 50 percent fall in crude prices since June, with analysts
saying that the drop has resulted in inventory losses at the
company.
Sinopec said it will cut capital expenditure by 12 percent
to 135.9 billion yuan ($22 billion) this year and put more
emphasis on investment in quality and efficiency, like rival
PetroChina and others in the sector.
Sinopec has used almost all its high-cost crude inventory,
with its current inventory averaging about $50 a barrel, Wang
Xinhua, Sinopec's chief financial officer said.
Its inventory cost stood at about $78 at end-2014, Fu said,
adding that it would be positive for Sinopec's refining business
if crude prices stabilise at current levels.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading at
around $54.80 on Monday.
Fu said it was not time yet for Sinopec to make any major
overseas acquisitions because of oil price uncertainties.
But opportunities may emerge if oil price weakness persists,
which would hurt cash flows of some producers - including some
companies in Latin America, Fu said, without giving details.
Sinopec Corp's parent Sinopec Group was China's most
acquisitive energy company between 2005 and 2012, spending tens
of billions of dollars buying overseas oilfields and producers.
But, like PetroChina, Sinopec has made few acquisitions in the
last two years as Beijing pushes state firms to focus more on
profitability and efficiency rather than expansion.
Sinopec will list its retail arm, but there was no
timetable, Fu said, adding that there was disagreement among the
retail firm's shareholders over the timing of a stock listing.
Sinopec signed a deal last year to sell a $17.5 billion
stake in its the business, which includes 23,000 petrol stations
across China, marking the country's biggest privatisation push
since President Xi Jinping came to power about two years ago.
($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree,
editing by William Hardy)