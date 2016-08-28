BEIJING Aug 28 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corporation, or Sinopec Corp, said on Sunday its net
profit fell 21.6 percent in the first half of 2016, hurt by a
steep decline in international oil prices.
The state-controlled energy firm, Asia's largest refiner,
said in a separate statement that Dai Houliang had replaced Li
Chunguang as company president and become vice chairman of the
board. It said Chunguang had resigned due to his age.
During the first six months of the year, Sinopec posted a
net profit of 19.9 billion yuan ($2.98 billion), down from 25.4
billion yuan a year earlier.
Sinopec's peers PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd
, both heavy on upstream oil and gas production, were
hit badly by falls in crude oil and natural gas prices.
Sinopec's operating income in the first half was 35.1
billion yuan, according to IFRS accounting standard, 13.3
percent lower than a year ago.
The refiner said its oil and gas output fell 6 percent in
the first six months on-year, with crude oil production down
11.4 percent, as it was forced to cut output at loss-making
fields.
While fuel demand growth in China, the world's
second-largest consumer, moderated along with the broader
economy, domestic competition heated up after more than a dozen
independent refineries were allowed to import crude oil for the
first time since late 2015.
As these independents boosted refinery throughput, state
majors came under pressure to reduce operations.
Sinopec said its first-half refinery operations fell 2.51
percent on-year. The firm, however, boosted total domestic
refined fuel sales by 3.1 percent.
"China's economic growth is expected to be steady in the
second half of 2016, which will drive the growth of domestic
demand for refined oil products and petrochemical products," the
company said in a statement,
It added, however, that over-supply in the international oil
market is likely to persist and international oil prices will
remain low.
"The consumption mix of oil products shall continue to
change, and demand for chemical products shall be gradually
going for more high-end products," the company said.
It said it plans to produce 147 million barrels of crude
oil, of which domestic production will account for 125 million,
in the second half of 2016.
($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Helen Popper)