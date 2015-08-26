BEIJING Aug 26 China's Sinopec Corp
, Asia's largest refiner, posted a 22
percent fall in first-half profit on a sharp decline in
international crude prices that hit upstream earnings.
The state-controlled company's net profit was 25.4 billion
yuan ($3.96 billion), compared to 32.5 billion yuan a year
earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
Sinopec said last month that it expected an 11-fold jump in
quarterly net profit in the second quarter compared to the
first.
The company plans to cut back operations at its refineries
by around 5 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the
first half of the year as fuel inventories rise and demand for
diesel slows, industry sources told Reuters.
In the first half, crude oil production fell 2.1 pct on year
to 174.1 million barrels, Sinopec said in the filing.
Sinopec reported a worse than expected fourth-quarter net
loss of 5.3 billion yuan in 2014 -- its first quarterly loss
since becoming a public company in 2000.
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Adam Rose and the Bengaluru Newsroom, editing by
William Hardy)