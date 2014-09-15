HONG KONG, Sept 15 State-controlled oil giant
Sinopec Corp plans to use the $17.5 billion it is
raising from the sale of a stake in its retail unit to optimise
its retail fuel business, boost non-fuel sales and pay down
debts owed to its parent, an executive said.
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, on Sunday unveiled a plan
to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail unit to 25 domestic
and foreign investors, marking the country's biggest
privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power
almost two years ago.
The retail unit will use part of the proceeds to "strengthen
and develop" its existing network of petrol stations, partly by
adding stations in newly developed urban areas, Chai Zhiming,
deputy chief executive of the retail unit, told Reuters on
Monday.
It will also use the funds to pay down debts owed to Sinopec
Corp and expand its non-fuel business - convenience stores plus
services such as fast food and car washes - that currently
accounts for less than 1 percent of the retail arm's revenue, he
said.
The retail unit plans to appoint 11 directors, including
four from Sinopec, three representing the 25 investors, three
independent non-executive directors and one director
representing its employees, a company source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
