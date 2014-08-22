HONG KONG Aug 22 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning a $1.5
billion Hong Kong initial public offering for its oilfield
services unit in the first half of 2015, people familiar with
the matter said.
Sinopec Oilfield Services Corp (SOSC), as the unit is
called, provides engineering and technical services for
companies engaged in oil and gas exploration and production.
Investment banks were recently invited to pitch for the IPO
mandates, which are expected to be awarded in the next few
months, the people added.
SOSC was established in a 2012 group restructuring at the
same time as Sinopec Engineering. The engineering unit went
public in Hong Kong last year, raising HK$14 billion ($1.8
billion).
Sources declined to be identified as the details of the IPO
plans have not been officially announced. A media official at
SOSC did not offer an immediate comment.
(1 US dollar = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, and Fiona Lau at IFR. Additional
reporting by Aizu Chen in BEIJING.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)