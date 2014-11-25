(Adds conversion, total commercial crude stocks)
BEIJING Nov 25 China's Sinopec opened a new
16-million-barrel commercial crude storage base in southern
China's Hainan province last week, receiving a first crude
shipment of 100,000 tonnes, or roughly 5 percent of its tank
space, the state energy group said.
The start-up of the Sinopec tank farm came amid market talk
that Chinese oil refiners may be taking advantage of low global
oil markets to stock up.
Sinopec's Yangpu base has about 16 million barrels of
storage capacity, with 25 100,000 cubic metre crude tanks and
one 50,000 cubic-metre tank, the company said in a report
carried on www.sinopecnews.com.cn.
China's total commercial crude stocks inched down 0.7
percent in October over September, reversing a three-month gain,
China OGP, an oil and gas newsletter run by official Xinhua news
agency, reported earlier on Tuesday.
In absolute volumes, the inventory by end-October would be
35.4 million tonnes, or 258 million barrels, according to
Reuters calculations, roughly just under four weeks of Chinese
consumption.
Construction of the Hainan base, which cost 2.33 billion
yuan ($379 million), began in January 2013 and was completed in
September, Sinopec said.
The facility is connected via pipeline to subsidiary Sinopec
Corp's refinery, the 160,000-barrels-per-day Hainan
plant, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) away.
China made its first official announcement about the
country's strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) last week, saying
the first phase of the government emergency stockpile is storing
about 91 million barrels of crude oil, or about nine days of oil
use. The announcement did mention its phase-two reserves which
have been partially filled.
($=6.1398 yuan) (1 tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)