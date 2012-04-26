HONG KONG, April 26 Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest refiner, missed forecasts with a
worse-than-expected 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit
which was dragged down by losses from selling diesel and
gasoline at state-controlled prices.
Net income of 13.41 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in the
first three months compared with 20.6 billion a year earlier,
the Beijing-based company said on Thursday.
That missed the average forecast of 16.69 billion yuan by
seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs
to consumers because of government controls on oil
product prices. Sinopec had a refining loss
of $5.9 billion last year.
Fuel price hikes in China are often smaller, and implemented
later, than required under a government-set formula that tracks
changes in global crude costs.
The government controls oil product prices to curb
inflation.
Sinopec reported a 2 percent gain in profit for the whole of
last year, lagging behind the 29 percent growth by China's top
offshore energy producer CNOOC Ltd, which does not
refine crude oil.