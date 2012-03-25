HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 25 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp, the country's second largest integrated
oil company, posted a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit on Sunday, missing forecasts, as massive losses at its
refining arm offset upstream gains.
The fourth-quarter earnings of Asia's largest refiner, also
known as Sinopec Corp , totalled 10.3 billion
yuan ($1.63 billion), compared with a forecast of 15.21 billion
yuan, according to Reuters calculations.
The company's full-year net profit rose 1.4 percent to 71.7
billion yuan from 70.7 billion yuan in 2010. That lagged a
consensus forecast of 76.6 billion yuan from 32 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sinopec suffered heavy refining losses last year as
increases in domestic prices for oil products failed to keep
pace with stronger rises in international crude prices.
China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than
required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns,
leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.
Chinese oil firms make a profit on oil and gas production,
fuel sales and chemical businesses but their refineries bear the
brunt of losses caused by government price controls.
Sinopec's Hong Kong-listed shares ended down 0.35 percent on
Friday. They gained 9.8 percent in 2011, outperforming peers
PetroChina and CNOOC, which lost 4.8 percent
and 26 percent, respectively, in the same period.
($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Mark Potter)